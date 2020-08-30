Two semis involved in fiery crash on I-80

Two semis were involved in a fiery crash on I-80 near Walcott on Sunday afternoon.

The accident occurred near Exit 284 in the eastbound lanes of I-80 around 2:30 p.m.

When Local 4 arrived on the scene, one semi was completely burned to ashes.

I-80 traffic was backed up for five miles, all the way to New Liberty, as crews cleaned up the scene.

One driver was pulled safely from the accident, but there is no report if anyone suffered any injuries.

