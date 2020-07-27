Two shots fired calls less than an hour apart in Davenport

Bullets were flying in parts of Davenport Sunday evening. Police are investigating a shots fired call at West 6th and Myrtle streets around 4:45 p.m.

Local 4 News was the only station at the scene. Multiple shell casings were found, with one home suffering damage. Officers had West 6th Street blocked off from Vine all the way to Myrtle. We don’t know of any injuries.

Then, another shots fired call occurred less than an hour later at 13th and Warren. Local 4 counted at least 10 shell casings on Warren. Police had the road blocked off from 14th to 11th Street. It’s unknown if there were any injuries or if the incidents were related.