A man and a woman are in the hospital after a car chase ends in a rollover crash in Bettendorf early Tuesday morning.

Police say their injuries are serious.

The crash occurred shortly after 2 a.m. on an I-74 ramp to Middle Road.

Police say the incident began with a chase in west Davenport and ended with the crash.

There is no word yet on what led to the chase, but we will bring you more information as it becomes available.