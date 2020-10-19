Two transported after crash in Hancock County

Two people – one from Galesburg and one from Colchester – were transported to a local hospital after a single-vehicle crash Sunday on Illinois Route 9 near 3060 East in Hancock County.

Briana Brown, 24, of Galesburg, was driving a 2015 white Ford Fusion east on Illinois Route 9 near 3060 East shortly after 11:30 a.m.

During wet weather while she was trying to go around a curve, she veered left over the westbound lane, spun around and struck the ditch on the passenger side of the vehicle, where it came to rest.

Her passenger was Grant D. Bland, 24, of Colchester.