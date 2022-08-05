Emergency responders were on the scene about 9:30 p.m. Friday after two vans crashed on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf.

Two people were transported from the scene – at least one in handcuffs. Our Local 4 News crew saw neighbors gather to watch as officers talked with witnesses.

Two vans were severely damaged Friday night in a Bettendorf crash. (photo by Linda Cook.)

Officers worked to remove debris from the area of the two severely damaged vehicles.

We do not know whether anyone has been arrested or the condition of anyone injured. We will stay in contact with police to provide details when they become available.

Heavy police presence after a crash on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. pic.twitter.com/86DQMyzAOO — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 6, 2022

Heavy police presence after a crash on the 1800 block of Lincoln Road, Bettendorf. pic.twitter.com/PS4eeJIwwA — Local 4 WHBF (@WHBF) August 6, 2022