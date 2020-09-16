Two transported to hospital after vehicle rolls over and enters ditch

Two people are now in the hospital for apparent injuries related to a single-vehicle rollover crash that happened Tuesday afternoon near a highway in Illinois.

Whiteside County Deputies, the Sterling Fire Department and CGH EMS responded to Emerson Road, east of U.S. Route 30, at approximately 2:52 p.m.

According to the Whiteside County Sheriff’s Office, a 54-year-old Sterling man was driving eastbound on Emerson Road when he lost control of his vehicle.

The vehicle left the roadway, entered the south ditch, struck a utility pole and rolled twice, coming to final rest upright.

A 26-year-old female passenger, also of Sterling, was ejected from the vehicle during the crash.

The driver was identified as Darryl Beasley, and the passenger was identified as Samantha Smoot.

Both individuals were transported to CGH Medical Center in Sterling.

Beasley was cited for improper driving on shoulder of roadway.

Further charges are pending, including no seat belt use by either occupant.

