Two Tyson employees from Columbus Junction plant die from Coronavirus

COLUMBUS JUNCTION, IOWA. — Louisa County is facing an uphill battle with COVID-19, as the virus is spreading throughout the community quickly. The Tyson meat packing plant is the local hot spot with over 180 of their employees testing positive for the virus. Now, Tyson is confirming that two of their team members at the Columbus Junction Plant, have died

“We’re deeply saddened by the loss of two team members at our Columbus Junction plant,” said Liz Croston, a spokesperson for Tyson. “Their families are in our thoughts.”

The plant has been closed since last week.

“We continue working diligently to protect our team members at facilities across the country by taking worker temperatures, requiring protective face coverings and conducting additional cleaning and sanitizing,” Croston said. “We’re implementing social distancing measures, such as installing workstation dividers, spreading out work stations where possible, and providing more break room spaces.”

Earlier in the week, Croston spoke exclusively with Local Four News about concerns of their team members about working conditions. She mentioned that communication was the best way that they will get through this pandemic together.

“We understand that everyone, including our team members, is anxious during this challenging time,” Croston said. “We believe information is the best tool for fighting the virus and so, we’re working to keep our team members informed and are also encouraging them to tell us what they’re experiencing, so we support them in the best possible way.”