Two upcoming TaxSlayer Center concerts rescheduled

NASHVILLE, TN – NOVEMBER 14: (FOR EDITORIAL USE ONLY) Singer-songwriter Kane Brown attends the 52nd annual CMA Awards at the Bridgestone Arena on November 14, 2018 in Nashville, Tennessee. (Photo by Jason Kempin/Getty Images)

Local 4 News has learned that two concerts scheduled for later this year have officially been postponed as the COVID-19 pandemic continues.

Stephanie Engle, Marketing and Public Relations Director at the TaxSlayer Center, tells us Kane Brown has rescheduled his 2020 Tour and the TaxSlayer Center new date is now April 22, 2021. Some purchased tickets with an internal order from Ann Boyd will still be valid for the new show date.

Toby Mac has rescheduled his 2020 Tour as well. The TaxSlayer Center new date is now January 12, 2021. If you have tickets for this event they will also be valid for the rescheduled date.

