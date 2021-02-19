Two vehicle accident in Davenport

Emergency crews investigate a two vehicle accident at the intersection of West Central Park Avenue and North Lincoln Avenue in Davenport on February 19, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency crews are investigating an accident that occurred at the intersection of West Central Park Avenue and North Lincoln Avenue in Davenport on Friday just before 3:30 p.m.

Two cars have significant damage from the incident.

There is no information at this time if there were any injuries, although Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, witnessed an ambulance leaving the scene with its sirens and lights on.

Police are at the scene of an accident at West Central Park and Lincoln in Davenport where 2 cars have suffered significant damage. Traffic on Lincoln is currently backed up. @WHBF pic.twitter.com/QJDcTNFkRV — Ryan Risky (@rriskyyy) February 19, 2021