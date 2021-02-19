Two vehicle accident in Davenport

Emergency crews are investigating an accident that occurred at the intersection of West Central Park Avenue and North Lincoln Avenue in Davenport on Friday just before 3:30 p.m.
Two cars have significant damage from the incident.
There is no information at this time if there were any injuries, although Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, witnessed an ambulance leaving the scene with its sirens and lights on.
