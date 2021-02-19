Two vehicle accident in Davenport

Emergency crews investigate a two vehicle accident at the intersection of West Central Park Avenue and North Lincoln Avenue in Davenport on February 19, 2021 (photo: Ryan Risky, OurQuadCities.com).

Emergency crews are investigating an accident that occurred at the intersection of West Central Park Avenue and North Lincoln Avenue in Davenport on Friday just before 3:30 p.m.

Two cars have significant damage from the incident.

There is no information at this time if there were any injuries, although Local 4 News, the only station at the scene, witnessed an ambulance leaving the scene with its sirens and lights on.

