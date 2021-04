A two-vehicle accident blocked a lane on 38th Avenue in Moline on April 12, 2021 (photo: Bryan Bobb, OurQuadCities.com).

A two-vehicle accident slowed traffic in the 3400 block of 38th Avenue in Moline on Monday just after 1 p.m.

The westbound lane of the road was blocked until emergency crews were able to clear the vehicles.

It is unknown at this time if there were any injuries.

The accident is under investigation by the Moline Police.

Local 4 News was the first station at the scene.