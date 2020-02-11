Two wanted by the Sterling Police

The Sterling Police need your help in locating two individuals wanted for armed robbery.

James W. Zacharias, 26, and Samantha Jo Thomas, 27, are both wanted on Whiteside County arrest warrants in connection to a robbery of a male victim on February 3, 2020 in Sterling.

If you have any information about the whereabouts of these individuals, you are encouraged to contact the Sterling Police Department or your local law enforcement authorities. If you want to remain anonymous, you can call the Whiteside County Crime Stoppers at 815-625-7867.