Starting on Monday, Nov. 28, Ed Morse Chevrolet Buick GMC Muscatine will kick off the 22nd annual “Two Weeks of Love” for The Salvation Army in Muscatine. Ed Morse Muscatine has partnered with Tan Tara Transportation, Hy-Vee Grocery Store, and Fareway Grocery to continue the tradition for the 22nd year to ensure every child in Muscatine County receives a toy this Christmas season and The Salvation Army food pantry will be full for 2023.

The first week will be the toy drive with the donation location being Ed Morse Chevy Buick GMC and the second week non-perishable food items will be collected at Hy-Vee and Fareway stores in Muscatine.

The schedule and drop off locations:

Toy Time – Monday, Nov. 28-Saturday, Dec. 3. Drop-off location at Ed Morse Chevy Buick GMC, 501 West Bypass 61, Muscatine. Toys should be for all ages, unwrapped and in their original unopened packaging.

Freezing for Food – Monday, Dec. 5-Saturday, Dec. 10. Drop locations will be at the Hy-Vee Grocery Store at 2400 2nd Ave. and Fareway Grocery at 2100 Cedar Plaza Drive, Muscatine. Non-perishable food items will be accepted.



All toy and food donations will go directly to The Muscatine Salvation Army, which serves and provides assistance for more than 2,000 people in Muscatine County. “Two Weeks of Love” was started by Mike Riggan (Tan-Tara), Doug Krieger (Kriegers), and Dwayne Hopkins (KWPC) in 2000.

“Our goal is that every child in Muscatine will get a special present to open for Christmas and families in need will have access to food throughout 2023. This tradition of giving back continues to grow thanks to so many thoughtful residents of Muscatine County and the participating companies and their employees who dedicate their time for the betterment of our community,” said Joey Krieger, executive manager of Ed Morse Muscatine.

