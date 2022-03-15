ABATE of Iowa-D15 will host a Two-Wheel Trauma class Saturday at the Genesis Heart Institute, 1236 E. Rusholme St., Suite 190, Davenport.

More than 50% of all motorcycle crashes will result in serious injury or fatality, according to a news release. EMS providers must be prepared to assess the crash scene, prevent rescuer injury and accurately triage &and treat the injured.

The Two Wheel Trauma concept was fashioned in early 1986 by three experienced EMS providers in rural Clay County, Iowa.

Anita Bailey, Slider Gilmore and Frank Prowant saw the need for a specialized CEH program to focus on motorcycle trauma. Wayne Wierson, an avid motorcyclist, joined the faculty in 2005 to present Share the Road. (Visit www.twowheeltrauma.com for detailed instructor biographies.)

The Two Wheel Trauma program intends to reduce fatalities and improve the survival rates for those injured in crashes involving motorcycles, bicycles, all-terrain vehicles, snowmobiles and other vehicles of similar designs, through prevention and education, the release says.

At the conclusion of the program the participant shall be able to:

Explain the Share the Road program goal of encouraging all drivers, of all vehicles, to safely interact with motorcycles on the roadways to prevent crashes.

Identify motorcycle parts, including the associated hazards and injury potential.

List two principles for on-scene crowd management.

Select correct treatments for environmental, extremity and soft tissue injuries.

Choose proper treatments for life-threatening injuries that result from TWT crashes.

List when and how to remove a helmet.

All levels of currently certified/licensed EMS providers, nursing personnel, chiropractors, firefighters and law enforcement.

EMS: TOTAL 7- CEH: 5-Trauma; 1-Airway, Respirations. Ventilations; 1-Operations through Mary Greely Medical Center, Ames, IA

NURSING: 6.5 contact hours awarded by the Iowa Board of Nursing Provider #59, Genesis Medical Center, Davenport, IA. Illinois Nursing may use the Iowa certificate for license renewal.

CHIROPRACTORS: Continuing Education Credits provided by Palmer College of Chiropractic. CE credits for Iowa and Illinois only. Up to six hours may be earned. For questions about CE approval please call Palmer CEE at 800-452-5032.

Registration opens at 8 a.m. The class starts at 8:30 a.m. and ends at 4 p.m.

Refreshments and lunch will be provided by the program sponsors.

There is no tuition charged because of the support of ABATE of Iowa, ABATE D-15, D-21, D-24, Blackhawk ABATE, Legion Riders Post 154, Mid-American Energy, Genesis Health System, Hoker Trucking, Clinton Harley Davidson and Chief Blackhawk Antique Motorcycle Club.

To register, email your name, certification or license number and the location you wish to attend to twowheeltrauma@hotmail.com. Donations are accepted.

You can register at the door but early registration is preferred, the release says.

For more information, contact Bill Gillespie, eyethatcycle@yahoo.com or twowheeltrauma@hotmail.com or call 563-570-1270.