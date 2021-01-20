Two Whiteside County residents arrested in Clinton on multiple drug charges

A man and woman from Whiteside County are now facing multiple drug-related charges following an investigation that took place in Clinton.

A news release states the Clinton Police Department, Street Crimes and Targeted Enforcement Team (SCATT) along with the Blackhawk Area Task Force concluded the investigation on Tuesday, Jan. 19, after two suspects were located and arrested.

Guy M. Pidde, 44, of Fulton, is charged with three counts of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamines over 5 grams and three counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp.

Megan M. Murphy, 44, of Fulton, is charged with two counts of possession with the intent to deliver methamphetamines over 5 grams, two counts of failure to affix drug tax stamp and one count of possession of a firearm by a felon.

According to police, 110 grams of methamphetamines, $2,000 in cash and a .22 caliber handgun were seized upon investigation.