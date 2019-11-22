1  of  3
Breaking News
Man stabbed, killed overnight in Burlington Two women shot in Davenport Woman found dead in Moline, accused boyfriend commits suicide

Two women shot in Davenport

Local News
Posted: / Updated:

An investigation is under way this morning after two people were shot in Davenport.

Police were called to West Locust Street around 2 a.m. after several reports of shots fired.

Officers found shell casings in the area, but not long after, police got a call from Genesis West Hospital about two women being treated for gunshot wounds.

Their injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Davenport Police want to hear from anyone with information.

This is a developing story. Stay tuned to Local 4 News, Fox 18 News and OurQuadCities.com for updates. Got a news tip? Forward it to Local 4 on Twitter or Facebook or download our app on your iPhone or Android phone. 

Copyright 2019 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story