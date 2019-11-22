Two women shot in Davenport

An investigation is under way this morning after two people were shot in Davenport.

Police were called to West Locust Street around 2 a.m. after several reports of shots fired.

Officers found shell casings in the area, but not long after, police got a call from Genesis West Hospital about two women being treated for gunshot wounds.

Their injuries aren’t life-threatening.

Davenport Police want to hear from anyone with information.

