Tyler Smith’s parents want Illinois State Police to take over death investigation

GALESBURG, Ill. — The family of Tyler Smith held a press conference near the site of where their 23 year old son was found dead in 2018.

After an investigation by the Galesburg Police Department his death was ruled an accidental drowning, however the family believes that’s not the case.

They are asking for justice and are requesting a second autopsy, x-rays and for the Illinois State Police to take over this investigation.

“I know my son, and the minute I received that phone call, that he was missing. I knew something was very wrong,” Sandra Halsne, Tyler Smith’s mother, said.

More than a year later, Smith parents say they are asking for answers as they requested for an expert opinion from a retired law enforcement officer.



“Conclusion number one, the crime scene analysis by the Galesburg police department did not follow established certified training guidelines,” Mitchell Drake, a retired officer from East Hazel Crest, Illinois, said. “And their own police protocol.”

As Drake continued to read his findings, Tyler Smith’s parents were overwhelmed by emotions as this was their first time hearing Drake’s conclusions as to what could have happened to Smith.

“There were no notes taking at the crime scene in addition there was no sample taken of the water soil or moss at the scene. G, no points of reference were noted and no diagram or sketches were completed,” Drake said.

Smith parents say, they simply want justice for their son.

“No matter what the outcome is, he deserves a non bias investigation we need a set of fresh eyes to get the truth of what happened to our son on that awful night,” Halsne said.

As Tyler Smith’s parents are seeking answers into their son’s death, they also mentioned the Galesburg Police Department have not been as helpful as they could’ve been.

The Captain of the police department denies that saying they’ve done everything they could do.

“We’ve given them every bit of information that they ever asked for the family reached out to us several times we’ve given them thousands of documents, everything they ask for we’ve given them,” Captain Rod Riggs said exclusively to Local Four News.

However, Tyler Smith’s parents are asking for Galesburg Police to turn the case over to Illinois State Police. The captain said, they’ve had conversations with ISP already.

“We’ve spoken with Illinois State Police quite a while ago about this case she wants to reach out to them that’s certainly what they can do,” Riggs said.

When pressed if Galesburg Police would contact Illinois State Police to take over the investigation, Captain Riggs said that’s something the family can do.

“If she would like to call state police, like I said that’s something she can do she’s free to do that,” Captain Riggs said.

It’s worth mentioning, despite Captain Riggs saying that Tyler Smith’s parents can easily reach out to Illinois State police and ask them to come down and take over this death investigation, however according to an official with the illinois state police that is that is not protocol and simply untrue.

He said, it’s the Galesburg police department that must reach out to the state’s attorney and they will reach out to the illinois state police on their behalf and say hey come down here and take over this death investigation