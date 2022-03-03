On Thursday, Pope Francis accepted the resignation for retirement of Bishop Daniel Jenky, C.S.C. as Bishop of Peoria.

Jenky is now the Bishop Emeritus of Peoria, a news release says. He expressed deep gratitude for his 20 years of service in the Diocese of Peoria since he was named eighth Bishop of Peoria by Saint Pope John Paul II on Feb. 12, 2002, and installed on April 10, 2002.

Bishop Louis Tylka is now the ninth Bishop of Peoria. He was named Coadjutor Bishop by the Holy Father, Pope Francis on May 11, 2020. Tylka was ordained Coadjutor Bishop of Peoria on July 23, 2020. A coadjutor bishop has the right of succession as the diocesan bishop when his predecessor leaves office, the release says.

Jenky praised Tylka: “Bishop Tylka has selflessly given himself in service to the people of the Diocese of Peoria since his ordination. I am confident that the faithful will find him to be a loving and dedicated shepherd.”

Tylka will celebrate his first public Mass as Diocesan Bishop at St. Mary’s Cathedral, 607 N.E. Madison Ave., Peoria, at 10:30 a.m. Sunday. Mass will be streamed live on the diocese YouTube channel or search “Peoria Diocese” on YouTube, the release says.

A video introduction from Bishop Tylka as he begins his ministry as Diocesan Bishop is on the same website.

The Diocese of Peoria includes Bureau, Fulton, Henderson, Henry, Knox, McDonough, Mercer, Rock Island, and Warren counties. The Illinois portions of the Quad Cities are part of the diocese.