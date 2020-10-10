Tyson donates $135,000 in grants to Illinois

Tyson Foods has donated $135,000 to Illinois in 2020,, a donation that’s part of a record national donation for the company.

Tyson donated a total of $135,000 in grants that focused on hunger and COVID-19 relief, child-care services, housing and shelter, a news release says.

Nationally, Tyson donated more than 30 million pounds of protein, or the equivalent of 120 million meals, part of nearly $75 million in contributions related to hunger relief and COVID-19 over the past year. Donations included food, financial assistance and nonprofit partners in local communities.

In Columbus Junction, Tyson gave $15,000 in grants that focused on the Louisa County Ambulance Replacement Fund Drive.

Tyson Foods Inc. has donated more food over the past year than ever in its 85-year history, the company reports. More than 30 million pounds, or the equivalent of 120 million meals, were donated by the company during the last 12 months to fight hunger.

The company has provided $6 million in financial assistance through its Helping Hands program directly to team members in need during the pandemic. The company also provided nearly 20 million meals to Feed the Children, a leading nonprofit focused on alleviating childhood hunger.