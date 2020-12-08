Tyson Foods advances on list of most responsible companies

Tyson Foods, Inc., one of the world’s largest food companies and a recognized leader in protein, has moved up in the ranks the annual “Newsweek” list of America’s Most Responsible Companies. The company is #29 in the 2021 list compared to #158 in 2020 and is #4 in the consumer-goods category versus #19 last year, a news release says.

“We’re proud to be recognized for our efforts to protect our team members, support our communities and sustain the planet,” said Dean Banks, president and CEO of Tyson Foods. “Our ambition is to be the most sustainable and transparent food company in the world, and we will continue to strengthen our position as a global protein authority.”

America’s Most Responsible Companies were selected based on publicly available key performance indicators derived from CSR reports, sustainability reports, and corporate citizenship reports as well as an independent survey of U.S. residents. The detailed analysis covered three areas of corporate social responsibility, including environmental, social and corporate governance. The list recognizes the top 400 most responsible companies in the United States across 14 different industry subcategories.

Tyson Foods says its top priority is the health and safety of its workers. The company has spent hundreds of millions of dollars to transform its U.S. facilities with protective measures, from walk-through temperature scanners and workstation dividers to social distance monitors and always-on testing, as well as providing additional team member pay and benefits. It is also working with outside health experts, expanding its health services staff, adding a chief medical officer position and also plans to pilot health clinics for team members and their families early next year.