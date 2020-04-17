Tyson plant outbreak has county and state acting quickly

A coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson meat packing plant has made for a challenging week in Louisa County.

The facility in Columbus Junction has seen 186 people test positive with two deaths as of Thursday.

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds says, she’s been making sure protective equipment and covid tests are flooding into the county.

As area medical facilities have filled up, the Louisa County emergency management coordinator believes that big strides have been made.

“I’m just really proud and impressed with the plans we’ve worked on all of this time, that we’re working on all the time, to see that they’re effective,” says Brian Hall. “They’re panning out. We’re working through our plans and it’s very successful. The flow of information has been great, and the resources from the state have been great. “

Louisa County Administrator Randy Griffin is determined to make sure the community has their needs met.

“We’re supporting our public health in any way we can, financially, or whatever it takes to get the job done.”