1  of  6
Breaking News
Davenport Kraft Heinz employee tests positive for COVID-19 Illinois has highest single-day amount of new cases; QC positive cases continue to grow Illinois schools to remain closed for rest of the year Iowa governor: ‘Schools will not reopen this school year’ Illinois to lower flags to honor victims of COVID-19 Employees of Farmland Foods in Monmouth test positive for COVID-19
1  of  3
Live Updates
Watch Local 4 News at 6 Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings, cancellations & resources

Tyson plant outbreak has county and state acting quickly

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:

A coronavirus outbreak at the Tyson meat packing plant has made for a challenging week in Louisa County.

The facility in Columbus Junction has seen 186 people test positive with two deaths as of Thursday.

Iowa governor Kim Reynolds says, she’s been making sure protective equipment and covid tests are flooding into the county.

As area medical facilities have filled up, the Louisa County emergency management coordinator believes that big strides have been made.

“I’m just really proud and impressed with the plans we’ve worked on all of this time, that we’re working on all the time, to see that they’re effective,” says Brian Hall. “They’re panning out. We’re working through our plans and it’s very successful. The flow of information has been great, and the resources from the state have been great. “

Louisa County Administrator Randy Griffin is determined to make sure the community has their needs met.

“We’re supporting our public health in any way we can, financially, or whatever it takes to get the job done.”

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss