Iowa Hawkeyes jerseys were numerous Sunday at the Quad Cities River Bandits game at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport.
Families had a lot to celebrate in addition to enjoying a picnic and the game.
University of Iowa Health Care presented Quad Cities Cancer Survivors’ Day, when cancer survivors and their caretakers enjoyed a picnic lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and bratwurst.
Cancer survivor Tom Riggins, of LeClaire, threw out the first pitch.
Hematologist-oncologist Dr. Mario Sy, who treats patients at the University of Iowa Health Care Cancer Services–Quad Cities in Bettendorf, greeted patients and their families.