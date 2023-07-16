Iowa Hawkeyes jerseys were numerous Sunday at the Quad Cities River Bandits game at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport.

(photo by Linda Cook)

Families had a lot to celebrate in addition to enjoying a picnic and the game.

(photo by Linda Cook)

University of Iowa Health Care presented Quad Cities Cancer Survivors’ Day, when cancer survivors and their caretakers enjoyed a picnic lunch of hamburgers, hot dogs and bratwurst.

Haze from wildfires lingered Sunday at Modern Woodmen Park, Davenport. (photo by Linda Cook)

Cancer survivor Tom Riggins, of LeClaire, threw out the first pitch.

Hematologist-oncologist Dr. Mario Sy, who treats patients at the University of Iowa Health Care Cancer Services–Quad Cities in Bettendorf, greeted patients and their families.

Dr. Mario Sy (photo by Linda Cook)