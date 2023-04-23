The Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities (IISC) has announced the showcase event to celebrate the completion of its yearlong partnership with the City of Clinton, according to a news release.

The partnership between the University of Iowa program and the eastern Iowa community included the work of more than 100 University of Iowa students, who completed 20 projects on behalf of the city.

The partnership began in summer 2022, with the creation of the mural “Keep You Sewing” on the side of a downtown business. During the fall and spring semesters, university classes focused on addressing issues identified by Clinton administrators, ranging from improving bicycle access to youth substance abuse prevention, and from a storm-water utility study to a housing needs assessment.

The Iowa Initiative for Sustainable Communities (IISC) brings University of Iowa students to communities across the state to collaborate with local leaders on real-world projects. Since 2009, the program has offered essential, energizing, and applicable learning experiences to graduate and upper-level undergraduate students, while simultaneously providing valuable services to communities. Each year, IISC selects new partners through a competitive process. Clinton was chosen based on the depth and breadth of the projects it offered, and the commitment of the city’s leadership team to the process.

The May 4 showcase event begins at 3 p.m. in Clinton’s City Hall, 611 3rd St., where students will present their research and designs. At 5 p.m., there will be a celebratory reception at the Rusty Barrel Lounge, 224 5th Ave. S., featuring remarks from Amanda Thein, dean of the Graduate College of the University of Iowa, and Matt Brooke, city manager of Clinton.

The event is free and open to the public. Residents of Clinton are especially encouraged to attend. Registration is appreciated.

For more information, contact Jennifer New at Jennifer-new@uiowa.edu or by phone at 319-325-4034.