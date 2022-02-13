From 9 a.m. until noon Thursday, Feb. 24, at the Holiday Inn, Rock Island, the University of Illinois will present discussions with University of Illinois agriculture experts Professor Gary Schnitkey and Sarah Sellers as they share the latest findings on agricultural precision conservation management and carbon market opportunities for farmers.

Cost is $3, which includes snacks, coffee and tea. Face masks will be required. Register here to attend.

Program Summary:

Precision Conservation Management (PCM)

Gary Schnitkey, Professor of Farm Management and Soybean Industry Chair in Agricultural Strategy at University of Illinois, will examine the economics of various sustainability practices using Precision Conservation Management (PCM) data. Specifically, the economics of nitrogen application, tillage practices, and cover crops are evaluated. Nitrogen results support using the Maximum Return to Nitrogen (MRTN) recommendation. The PCM dataset also consistently demonstrates that excessive tillage results in lower operator returns. There are some economic challenges related to cover crops. There are farms in the dataset where no-till, MRTN level nitrogen applications and cover crops are incorporated profitably. Explore these issues and others as they relate to PCM.

Carbon Markets 101: What Questions Farmers Should Ask

Sarah Sellers, PhD candidate, University of Illinois College of ACES, has a master’s degree in agricultural economics from Purdue University. She will discuss the emergence of agricultural carbon market opportunities for farmers, which has led to a lot of questions for farmers before deciding whether to enter a market. Discussion will include background on agricultural carbon markets, how agricultural carbon markets work, the economics of carbon markets, resources for carbon market information, and the policy environment that led to carbon market opportunities.

Big River Resources & Gold Star, Cambridge, are supporters.

If you need a reasonable accommodation to participate, contact Tracy Jo Mulliken at tmully@illinois.edu or call Extension at 309-756-9978.