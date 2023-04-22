University of Illinois Extension will partner with the Esperanza Center in Moline on a community gardening project, according to a news release.

With funding from Growing Together Illinois, volunteers including Master Gardeners, 4-H, Palomares Social Justice Center, the Boys and Girls Club, Mercado on 5th, and SNAP-Ed, working together to build, plant, grow and harvest fresh produce for the Floreciente neighborhood.

The program will kick off with a Build A Bed event at 10 a.m. Saturday, April 29, across from the Esperanza Center, 335 5th Avenue, Moline (rain date of May 7.) Volunteers of all ages are invited to help assemble raised beds and picnic tables, and to fill the beds will soil for the new garden. If you have a shovel, please bring it because there will be a limited supply. Refreshments and snacks will be provided for all volunteers.

To register for Build a Bed, email Mitchell Walker at mcwalker@illinois.edu or call 309-756-9978.

As part of the program, 4-H, SNAP-Ed, and Master Gardeners will start a new Floriciente Community Garden youth club. This club is open to youth ages 8-18 who are interested in learning more about vegetable gardening, the process of creating a community garden, and providing community service to the Floriciente neighborhood.

The first meeting will take place as part of the Build A Bed event. Future sessions will be scheduled around plant growth milestones and optimal times in the growing season to learn about plant diseases, weeds, entomology, plant care, and best harvesting practices. Youth will also have an opportunity to help distribute produce from the garden during Mercado on 5th events.

Youth can sign up here, call 309-756-9978, or sign up at the Build A Bed event.