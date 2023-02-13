SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa members who work at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics, Iowa City, plan to hold an informational picket Tuesday beginning at 6:30 a.m.

According to a news release, the push is to “make sure essential workers at UIHC who care for Iowa families are respected, protected and paid.”

Last week, 3,800 nurses and other healthcare professionals at University of Iowa Hospitals and Clinics who are members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa “expressed frustration and anger as representatives of the Iowa Board of Regents refused to bargain when they had a scheduled bargaining date,” the release says.

The union has filed a Prohibited Practice Complaint (PPC) alleging the Board of Regents is failing to fulfill its duty to bargain in good faith.

Picket lines will run from 8:30 a.m. until noon on the public sidewalk at corner of Melrose and Hawkins in Iowa City.

What is SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa?

SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa unites nearly 50,000 healthcare and long-term care workers in hospitals, clinics, nursing homes, and home care throughout Minnesota and Iowa.