Members of SEIU Healthcare Minnesota & Iowa held an informational picket at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics Tuesday morning to express their frustration that the Board of Regents cancelled bargaining sessions. Michele Waylen, a physician assistant who works in the emergency room at the University of Iowa Hospital and Clinics and was on the picket line, spoke with Local 4 News about the group’s concerns.

“The informational picket was born out of the fact that we had set negotiation dates in February last week and again at the end of the month that were set with the Board of Regents,” she said. “However, they decided that they weren’t going to negotiate anymore and cancelled our bargaining. They basically said their offer was their offer and they really weren’t open to discussing anything more than what the law required. We decided to informational picket as a way to hopefully be able to get some dialogue but also to inform both the staff and the public that the negotiations have ceased, what our issues are and hopefully to encourage some support.”

The staff is currently working under a contract, but they must have a new one ratified by March, according to state law. Waylan says they’re trying to negotiate a new one but are hampered by state legislation. “The rights for bargaining had been significantly decreased after 2017, when some legislation went through that really stripped a lot of the bargaining rights from the union members,” says Whaylen. “It means that they can negotiate only mandatory subjects of bargaining and there are few topics that are permissive that are allowed to be discussed. But really the bottom line is that is salary only and so typically things that unions have enjoyed as far as being able to bargain in other topics such as health insurance, work conditions or vacations are pretty much off the table now.”

One topic of negotiations is a salary increase. “What they came across the table with and offered us was just what the law requires them to give us which is between 1 ½ and 3%. They were being generous at 3% in their estimation,” said Whaylen. “We’re looking at comparisons of salaries of the same professions. The SEIU at the University of Iowa covers more than just nurses and I think that’s really important. It’s pharmacists, social workers, physical therapists, respiratory therapists – I think 40 job classifications or more that we represent, so it’s not just nursing. When you look across the board at any of those professions in the state of Iowa, we tend to be at the lower (end of pay). If you went through the 50 states, we’re in the bottom 10 on almost every single profession across the board. We would like to be brought into parity with the rest of the nation.”

Security is another big concern for those on the picket line “The nursing staff and the staff on the floor delivering the day-to-day care are having to take bigger and bigger patient loads and the patients are becoming more medically complex, so now you’ve got not only not enough (staff) but now you’ve got a patient load that requires exponentially much more care. The other thing that’s a big concern for ours is safety for the staff. I’ve worked in medicine for nearly 40 years, and I have never experienced the violence, both verbal and physical violence, in my career as I have in the last five years. The short staffing and whatnot definitely contribute to the aggressiveness of patients.”

Whaylen wants the public to support their local healthcare systems, because they’re going to need them eventually. “Healthcare systems are vital in every community. Being able to access healthcare is just one of the basic rights that we should have in our country. I think they should be aware of issues in healthcare, even if they are fortunate enough to experience good health right now and they don’t feel like it affects them. You just never know what tomorrow brings and being aware of those things and being aware that there are decisions that they make along the line and votes that they make at the voting box.” Stress levels have increased for healthcare workers since the pandemic and things are being made even worse by staffers who are getting older. “If you look at statistics on nurses and 52 is the average age of nurses in the nation. That means in the next 10 years, we’re probably looking at a lot of retirements, so how are we going to replace those nurses because we’re always going to have healthcare needs. I think it’s really important for the public to be engaged in this topic because it matters to every one of us. Every one of us needs healthcare at some point.”

The lack of negotiations worries Whaylen. “I’m really just concerned that we’re not at the table talking with the Board of Regents and that they’ve decided not to talk with us anymore. We’re not really sure, because there wasn’t anything particularly adversarial or anything that I think prompted their withdrawal. I just hope that we can get back because the essence of negotiation is a discussion to come to an agreement and there’s just not really been any discussion. We came and presented our issues and that was it. They did not question, they did not respond, they basically said this was our offer and that was it. I’m hoping that maybe we can have some discussion because I believe in my heart that we both have the same concerns and I think it would be much more effective to come together as a group to solve the problems.”