The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that construction on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) between Clinton and Fulton will begin today, September 6. The bridge, located one mile west of Illinois 84 in Whiteside County, will be closed for the duration of the work. Work will consist of repairing and painting the bridge. A marked detour will direct drivers to use U.S. 67 and Iowa/Illinois 136 during the project, which is expected to be completed by October 15. Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through the area.

To avoid the work area, drivers should use alternate routes when possible. They are urged to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment. Over the next six years, IDOT is planning to improve more than 3,535 miles of highway and 9 million square feet of bridge deck as part of the Rebuild Illinois capital program. For IDOT District 2 updates, follow them on Twitter or view area construction details on IDOT’s traveler information map by clicking here.