The Illinois Department of Transportation announced that, weather permitting, repairs on the U.S. 30 Mississippi River bridge (Gateway Bridge) in Whiteside County will begin on Thursday, May 26.

The work consists of light fixture repairs and deck patching and will begin in the westbound lane starting at 8 a.m. before shifting to the eastbound lane. Flaggers will be used to maintain traffic during the project, which is scheduled to be completed by 3 p.m.

Drivers can expect delays and should allow extra time for trips through this area. When possible, using alternate routes should be considered. Drivers are advised to pay close attention to changed conditions and signs in the work zones, obey the posted speed limits, avoid using mobile devices and be alert for workers and equipment.

