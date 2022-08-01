UPDATE: At least one person has died in the crash, the Henry County Coroner’s Office told Local 4 News.

EARLIER UPDATE

U.S. Highway 6 is closed in both directions near East 200th Street in Henry County due to a head-on crash.

A MedForce helicopter was leaving as Local 4 News arrived.

The road is expected to be closed in both directions for an extended period of time.

The Henry County Sheriff’s Department, Colona Police Department and Fire Department and Illinois State Police are on the scene.