UPDATE: Illinois State Police confirmed to Local 4 News that at least one person has died in the U.S. Highway 6 head-on crash.

It is about a half mile east of Monday’s accident, just east of East 200th Street.

The Henry County Coroner is on the scene, as well as the Coal Valley Fire Department, the Colona Fire Department, the Coal Valley Police Department and Henry County sheriff’s deputies.

EARLIER UPDATE

A head-on collision has closed U.S. Highway 6 in Henry County for the second time this week.

U.S. 6 is closed at the intersection of East 200th Street near Colona, close to the location where 78-year-old Raymond Rankin of Rock Island man was killed in a crash on Monday.