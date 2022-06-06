U.S. Rep. Cheri Bustos (D-Moline) hosted Secretary of the U.S. Army Christine Wormuth in a Monday tour of the Rock Island Arsenal, to highlight the importance of the facility to the Army and the surrounding community.

Bustos and Secretary Wormuth held a press conference following the Monday afternoon tour. Bustos, a member of the powerful House Appropriations Subcommittee on Defense, secured $70 million in federal funding for research, development and manufacturing at the Rock Island Arsenal.

These investments in the community will ensure that the Arsenal remains strong for years to come, according to a Bustos release.

Rock Island Arsenal is a major Army installation that is the home to more than 80 tenant organizations that provide critical products and services to all U.S. Armed Services. It employs more than 6,000 military, civilian and contractor personnel.

Wormuth was confirmed by the U.S. Senate and appointed as the 25th Secretary of the U.S. Army May 28, 2021. The Secretary of the Army is the senior civilian official within the Department of Defense responsible for all matters relating to the U.S. Army.

Prior to confirmation, she was the Director of the International Defense and Security Center at the RAND Corporation.