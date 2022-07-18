The U.S. Army Sustainment Command will get a new commanding general during a change of command ceremony on Memorial Field at 10 a.m. Tuesday at Rock Island Arsenal.

During the ceremony, Major General David Wilson will take command of ASC from Major General Chris Mohan. General Ed Daly, the commanding general of the U.S. Army Materiel Command, ASC’s higher headquarters, will preside at the event.

ASC is the logistics arm of AMC. As the commanding general of ASC, Wilson will be responsible for providing warfighters with ammunition, equipment, food, uniforms and anything else they need in order to fight and win on the battlefield or to respond to natural disasters both within the United States and around the world.

Wilson will become ASC’s 12th commanding general since the command was established in October 2006. He will also serve as senior mission commander of Rock Island Arsenal.

Wilson, a native of Charleston, SC, relinquished responsibility as the commanding general of 8th Theater Sustainment Command last month. He was commissioned as a field artillery officer upon graduating from The Citadel, the Military College of South Carolina, in 1991.

He has deployed overseas numerous times in support of both humanitarian and combat operations.

His military education includes the Field Artillery Officer Basic Course, Combined Logistics Officer Advanced Course, Command and General Staff College, and the Industrial College of the Armed Forces.

Mohan’s next assignment has not been determined yet.