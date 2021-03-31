U.S. Marshals Service rescues, recovers seven missing Iowa children

There are so many families missing their children. U.S. Marshals have helped reunite seven children missing from Iowa with their loved ones.

It was part of Operation Homecoming that started back in October 2020.

Twenty-one missing children from Iowa were located and deemed to be safe in their current location.

They were between four and 17 years old and found throughout nine states.

“One in six runaways at some point in their lives will have something to do with sex trafficking,” said Scott Cannon, Deputy U.S. Marshal and Missing Child Investigations Coordinator.

That was one reason why a team was assembled to help save missing children. They worked on 30 missing children cases.

“There’s a whole bunch of reasons why a child could be missing,” he said. “It’s tough to understand their background and where they came from and sometimes you start to see what they’ve been through.”

His number one goal is to make sure the children are safe.

“You just have to rescue one child and you understand the motivation behind it and that’s all it takes,” he said, “You just follow leads and they don’t always work out and you just have to understand that tomorrow is a new day and you just keep working different angles and once in a while it works out and it makes it all worth it.”

He has a message for any missing child out there.

“The people that are making them do these horrible things, it would be good for them to know that there is a better life out there, there are resources to help them and there’s a whole lot of people that care about them.”

U.S. Marshals are still actively looking for Fredrick Workman, 15, who was last seen in Des Moines in August 2013. There is a reward of up to $5,000 for information that leads to his location.

Jade Colvin, from Ames, Iowa, is also missing. She went missing June 10, 2016.

If anyone sees anything, you can contact your local police or the National Center for Exploited and Missing Children.

More information about Operation Homecoming can be found here.