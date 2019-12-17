U.S. Representatives Bustos and Loebsack support Articles of Impeachment

Ahead of the impeachment vote in the U.S. House of Representatives, Congresswoman Cheri Bustos (IL-17) and Congressman Dave Loebsack (IA-2) each released a statement on their positions on articles of impeachment against President Trump.

Representative Bustos stated, “With both a profound sense of constitutional duty and deep respect for the Office of the Presidency, I will solemnly cast my vote in favor of both articles of impeachment for Senate consideration. No one is above the law, and there is beyond ample evidence that President Trump abused the tremendous powers of the presidency to jeopardize our national security and that of our allies.”

And Representative Loebsack said, “I did not come to Congress to impeach a president. But to ensure our democracy is not permanently weakened, there is no other option but to support the articles of impeachment that the Judiciary Committee has presented to the full House of Representatives.”

The full House of Representatives is scheduled to vote on the articles of impeachment on Wednesday.