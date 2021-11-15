UAW and Deere came to terms on third tentative agreement, vote Wednesday

UAW members are now at the beginning of the second month for the John Deere strike, but if members of the United Autoworkers ratify the latest tentative agreement with the company, the strike will be over in a few days. That vote is on Wednesday.

A breakdown of how picketers and Deere got to this point:

Both sides reached the first tentative agreement on October 1 after six weeks of negotiations. The union rejected it.

UAW members went on strike at 12:01 a.m. October 14, starting the first strike in 35 years.

A few days into the strike, John Deere won a temporary injunction against the union to limit the number of people who could be on the picket line outside the Davenport Works Plant. A judge rejected the company’s move for a similar injunction outside the Des Moines Works in Ankeny.,

The union and the company reached a tentative agreement on October 30. That also got voted down, with 55% of the membership rejecting the offer.

UAW members and supporters staged a one-day picket outside of John Deere World Headquarters just over a week later.

Three days ago, the two sides announced they came to terms on a third tentative agreement. That next vote will be Wednesday.

Shares of John Deere stock are up more than two points for the day to close at 361, the highest price since September.