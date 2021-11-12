UAW, Deere, reach tentative agreement Friday

The United Auto Workers and John Deere have a new tentative agreement as of Friday night, according to a source in the UAW.

Workers will remain on picket lines until the official ratification of the new deal, Local 4 News has learned.

A Deere spokesperson says the company will let the ratification process play out.

John Deere has made a “last, best and final offer” to the UAW negotiating team that includes “modest modifications” to the last tentative agreement presented for ratification on Nov. 2, the UAW said in a statement.

As a result, the UAW will present the company’s offer for ratification and, as has been the case throughout the bargaining process, will support the outcome as determined by its members. The ratification vote will be Nov. 17, and each local will have its own vote.

The strike continues and voting information will be provided by the Local Union.

A redefined contract was rejected recently.

