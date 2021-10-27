UAW Local 79 picket duties canceled for remainder of Wednesday

UAW Local 79 has suspended picketing for the remainder of Wednesday.

UAW Local 79 President Sherrard Robinson posted the following on the UAW Region 4 Facebook page: “Due to a tragedy on the picket line today, all picket duties will be canceled for the remainder of the day. Further communication soon.” A source with UAW said picket duties with other UAW Locals will continue Wednesday.

The national United Auto Workers Wednesday morning said members are mourning the death of a 56-year-old member of Milan Local 79 who was a 15-year employee at the Milan John Deere Parts Distribution Center. He was struck in a traffic accident and fatally injured early Wednesday while walking to the picket line.

“On behalf of the UAW and all working families, we mourn the passing of our UAW brother,” said Ray Curry, UAW president. “It is a somber time to lose a member who made the ultimate sacrifice in reporting to picket for a better life for his family and coworkers.”

The UAW will adhere to the policy to withhold the member’s name until family members are notified and decide to release their loved one’s information.