UAW Local 79 returned to the picket lines Thursday in the rain.

The members suspended their picketing after the death of UAW striker Richard Rich, 56, a member of Local 79 and 15-year employee at Deere. Rich was struck in a traffic accident and killed early Wednesday while walking to the picket line.

UAW members are not commenting on the strike or the death but a source who confirmed they are prioritizing and taking care of Rich’s family first.