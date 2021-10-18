UAW members get community support – Deere commits to ending strike

Members of United Auto Workers are receiving more support from local businesses and restaurants while on strike. Over 50 QC businesses have offered their support to members of the UAW.

Free meals, discounted services and donations are all available to union workers with proof of employment for as long as the strike lasts. The UAW hall has collected non-perishables and grab-and-go food items for picketers to take before heading to the strike. UAW members have been collecting the information from the contributors, encouraging UAW members to pay it forward.

Local UAW members have also received monetary donations from global donors, which go straight to civic services, such as a food bank or thrift store for members to use.

Deere & Company released a statement on resuming contract negotiations today. “We are fully committed to the collective bargaining process and resolving the strike,” Jen Hartmann, director of public relations and Enterprise Social Media, said in the release. “We remain committed to providing our production and maintenance employees with the opportunities to earn the best wages and most comprehensive benefits in our industries.”