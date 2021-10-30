UAW members respond to tentative deal with Deere

Union members remain on the picket lines Saturday following an announcement regarding a tentative deal between the UAW and John Deere.

The deal between the two sides was announced around noon.

The UAW will not release the terms of the deal until all of the locals involved have a chance to meet and review it.

The union has been on strike for just over two weeks.

Local 4 News spoke to some union members on the picket line in Moline shortly after the deal was announced.

“I hope it is a good agreement,” said one striker. “I’m tired of sitting out here. I’m too old to be out here.”

Union members are expected to have a contract summary available soon to look over before the ratification vote.

The new deal is said to have some economic gains while continuing the high-quality healthcare benefits in previous deals.

UAW Vice President Chuck Browning released a statement Saturday, saying, “The negotiators focused on improving the areas of concern identified by our members during our last ratification process.”

Deere and Company did not have a formal response to the agreement. However, in a statement, the company pointed out it is a six-year agreement, covering more than 10,000 workers at 12 facilities in Iowa, Illinois and Kansas.

