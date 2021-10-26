UAW response to Deere for injunction to be vacated

The UAW filed a motion Monday to vacate the temporary restraining order Deere and Company won, allowing Deere to limit the numbers of striking UAW workers at Deere property to no more than four members on strike at each gate.

Some of the points in UAW’s motion include the following:

At no point prior to being served with the Order did any Defendant receive notice from the Court or Plaintiff that a Temporary Restraining Order was being sought.

Upon review of the filings, not one signed affidavit was submitted as evidence to support the Plaintiff’s Petition.

Upon review of the filings, there was nothing submitted in evidence or in argument that any attempt was made to contact Defendants regarding the Plaintiff’s Petition.

Defendants were denied the opportunity to present any form of evidence in this matter to address the substance of the allegations made in the Petition.

The full court document is available here.