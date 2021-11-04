UAW strike continues as temperatures begin to drop

The strike against John Deere continues after the UAW nationally decided to reject the company’s second tentative offer. After deciding against the offer on Tuesday, union members returned to the picket line as scheduled.

The company continues to have conversations with the UAW, but say they do not currently have plans to amend its offer again.

With no signal suggesting the strike will end soon, the longer the strike continues, the colder temperatures will get. Strikers say they remain motivated and ready to continue regardless of the weather.

“The coldest day out here is still better than 12 hours inside there,” one striker said.

“Well, it’s going to be cold. It’s not going to be fun, but you gotta do what you gotta do,” another striker added.