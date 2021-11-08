UAW strikers joined by community members for picket line outside Deere World Headquarters

Some United Auto Workers on strike took a new stand Monday, the 26th day of the strike, staging a picket line outside John Deere World Headquarters.

It was a new week with new signage for the same union members striking for better wages and benefits. Union members had company from people in the community who walked the line with them for a more face-to-face picketed event, sporting signs with messages such as “invest in our communities,” “familes’ future” and “stop corporate greed… better wages.” They were messages that united both local and national unions.

A redefined contract was rejected last week, and according to Deere & Company, it was their “best and final” offer, offering wages and benefits that Deere calls “the best in our industries” and groundbreaking.

As of Monday, there is no word if negotiations were expected to resume anytime soon.