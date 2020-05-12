Uber drivers in the Quad Cities see the effects of the pandemic, people are staying at home and steering clear of rides.



They aren’t make as much money as they used to and they are also following safety procedures.

Amy Michelle Ross became an Uber driver to find another way of income and said that due to the Coronavirus pandemic she’s been taking her precaution.

“I went back just a little bit really early mornings at like 6 in the morning trying to take people to work I only worked to like 9 in the morning,” said Ross.

Grayson who didn’t want to be on camera said he would wear a mask while driving to protect himself, his family and anyone in his car.

“Anytime I had a passenger in the vehicle I used wipes Clorox wipes for the entire leather seats,” said Grayson.

Ross said that these changes have brought difficulties.

“I pass sanitizing wipes now and I don’t let anyone in my front seat no more,” said Ross. “I use to make 15-20 an hour and now I’m making 12 or 15 an hour average.”

She also has advice for people who are using the service during this time.

“So if you’re going out getting an Uber try to just go by yourself and go where you need to go,” said Ross.

Uber said it lost almost $3 billion in the first three months 2020.