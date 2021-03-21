Uber partners with Walgreens in Illinois so drivers can book COVID-19 vaccine appointments

FILE – In this Nov. 15, 2019, file photo is an Uber office in Secaucus, New Jersey, USA. Uber is giving its U.K. drivers the minimum wage, pensions and holiday pay, following a recent court ruling that said they should be classified as workers and entitled to such benefits, the company announced Tuesday, March 16, 2021. (AP Photo/Seth Wenig, File)

Uber has joined with Walgreens so eligible drivers and delivery people across Illinois will receive a unique authorization code to book a vaccine appointment at their nearest Walgreens locations.

The partnership will help streamline the COVID-19 vaccination appointment process for Illinois drivers and delivery people with Uber, a news release says. The partnership is the latest in initiatives aimed to help accelerate COVID-19 access to people and underserved communities.

Within Uber’s driver app, drivers and delivery people will be able to book a vaccine appointment with Walgreens where they’ll see their unique authorization code and will be directed to the Walgreens appointment booking website.

“Since the beginning of the pandemic Uber drivers and delivery people have been essential — getting

medical staff to their jobs, delivering food, and helping get their cities moving again,” said Carrol Chang, head of driver operations for the U.S. and Canada, Uber. “We are pleased that Illinois has recognized this and given them priority access to the vaccine and now through our partnership with Walgreens, it will be easier for them to book a vaccination appointment.”

Uber has donated 10 million free or discounted rides globally for those traveling to COVID-19 vaccination appointments.