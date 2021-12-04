Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K run offers up unsightly fun Saturday

There were a lot of ugly Christmas sweaters Saturday morning in LeClaire.

People put on their most unsightly ensembles for the 6th annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K run.

This event was all part of a traditional weekend of holiday fun in LeClaire.

Everyone is invited to come to the river town as a great way to kick off the holiday season — featuring plenty of shopping, fun and activities for all ages.

Angela Reinhofer attended Saturday’s event clad in a variety of holiday decorations.

“This is my ugly sweater. I’m calling myself a Christmas bush today, and I’m just out here having some fun,” said Reinhofer.

Reinhofer loves blue, especially around Christmastime, which was the inspiration behind her homemade attire.

“I had all these ornaments in the house, and the garland,” said Reinhofer. “It was a lot of fun to make.”

Andrew Mann, who grew up in Michigan, made a bold statement at the race by wearing what Iowa fans would probably nominate as the ugliest hat.

Mann showed his support for the Wolverines by proudly wearing a hat with the team’s logo during Saturday’s race.

“Go blue!” said Mann.

When asked if he had any concerns about not being the most popular guy at the event due to his hat, Mann said, “I never am, so it’s fine.”

The history behind ugly Christmas sweaters

Where did the concept of the ugly Christmas sweater come from, anyway?

Believe it or not, it dates back to the 1950s, when there were Jingle Bell sweaters.

The tradition grew in the 1980s, when the sweaters got significantly more outlandish.

