Ugly Christmas sweaters racing into LeClaire

It’s not too early to bring out those ugly Christmas sweaters and running shoes!

Lori McFate (C) with the Arrowhead Running Team and their Coach Nickolas Cunningham (R)

The City of LeClaire is inviting back runners, walkers and crawlers for the annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K and Kids Fun Run. They’re “bringing ugly back” to in-person racing with a kids’ fun run, 5K race, music, food, an ugly sweater contest and more family fun.

The 6th Annual Ugly Christmas Sweater 5K and Kids Fun Run is Saturday, December 4 at the LeClaire Civic Club, located at 127 South Cody Road, LeClaire. Register by November 5 for a discounted rate! Register by November 27 to be guaranteed a race sweatshirt. All funds raised benefit King’s Harvest Ministries.

Registration and more details are available here.