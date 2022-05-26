The nursing shortage has received media coverage, but health systems are also struggling to fill other clinical care roles. University of Iowa Health Care is taking steps to remove barriers for all open staff positions by streamlining the interview process and providing training programs and professional growth opportunities for their staff.

UI Health Care is hosting two large-scale hiring events on June 1 and June 8 from 8 a.m. to 8 p.m. They’re providing on-site interviews and same-day or next day offers, pending background and reference checks, for all positions within its clinical care team. These positions include registered nurses (RNs), licensed practical nurses (LPNs), nursing assistants (NAs), medical assistants (MAs), surgical technicians, paramedics, and more.

Job seekers will have the opportunity to learn more about open positions, ask questions about benefits, growth and development opportunities, residency and fellowship programs and take tours of the units.

“These events are really suited for anyone interested in health care, not just people who have an RN degree; for example, our nursing assistant position requires a high school diploma,” says Emily Ward, Associate Chief Nurse Executive at UI Heath Care. “We’re able to provide people with the training they need to kick-start their health care career, which is really exciting.”

Click here to register for the hiring events.