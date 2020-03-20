1  of  3
Breaking News
UI reports first COVID-19 case on campus COVID-19 positive case confirmed in Muscatine & Dubuque County Second COVID-19 positive case confirmed in Scott County
1  of  2
Live Updates
Coronavirus cases in Iowa and Illinois Coronavirus closings and cancellations
Closings
Clinton Co Solid Waste Agency

UI reports first COVID-19 case on campus

Local News

by:

Posted: / Updated:
Students at the University of Iowa react to Mollie Tibbetts death

The University of Iowa confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to a press release, the individual tested positive is a student at the College of Dentistry. The student was last on campus at the College of Dentistry on March 12th. The student does not live in the residence halls and is currently self-isolating in a location off-campus.

The university has informed the invididual, a single patient, who was in close contact with the student while the student was symptomatic.

Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) is also aware of the case. The county has the highest number of COVID-19 cases as of March 19th.

Copyright 2020 Nexstar Broadcasting, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Share this story

Don't Miss