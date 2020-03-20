UI reports first COVID-19 case on campus

The University of Iowa confirmed its first positive case of COVID-19 on Thursday.

According to a press release, the individual tested positive is a student at the College of Dentistry. The student was last on campus at the College of Dentistry on March 12th. The student does not live in the residence halls and is currently self-isolating in a location off-campus.

The university has informed the invididual, a single patient, who was in close contact with the student while the student was symptomatic.

Johnson County Public Health (JCPH) is also aware of the case. The county has the highest number of COVID-19 cases as of March 19th.