UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital opens new QC pediatrics clinic

Families in the Muscatine area now have more access to the expertise offered through University of Iowa Stead Family Children’s Hospital with the addition of a new pediatric clinic.

(Getty Images)

The comprehensive Muscatine pediatric clinic offers well-child visits, immunizations, and care for common illnesses, and is connected to the pediatric specialists at UI Stead Family Children’s Hospital for complex medical conditions and chronic disorders, a news release says.

Majek Olaleye, MD, MPH, is accepting new patients at the clinic, 3465 Mulberry Ave. In addition to regular clinic hours, patients are seen until 8 p.m. Tuesdays.

For more information, call 800-777-8442.